Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Navigates Revenue Challenges with Strategic Focus

Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported a 14% decline in profit after tax due to reduced sales in the US, despite an increase in overall revenue. The company plans strategic initiatives including a generic semaglutide release to boost profitability and long-term stakeholder value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:01 IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Navigates Revenue Challenges with Strategic Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced a 14% drop in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 1,210 crore for the third quarter ending December 2025. This decrease is largely attributed to declining sales in the US market, a key revenue stream.

Despite this, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical giant saw its total revenue rise to Rs 8,727 crore during the same period, supported by favourable exchange rates and growth in its branded businesses, according to Co-Chairman & MD G V Prasad.

The company aims to mitigate these challenges by launching a generic version of semaglutide for diabetes management in India. Additionally, measures such as competitive pricing and increasing manufacturing capacity to produce up to 12 million injectable pens annually are in place to bolster market position and affordability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Challenge: The Battle Over Fed Independence

Supreme Challenge: The Battle Over Fed Independence

 Global
2
Lemonade's Bold Bet on Tesla: Slashing Rates for Safer Self-Driving

Lemonade's Bold Bet on Tesla: Slashing Rates for Safer Self-Driving

 Global
3
Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

 Global
4
Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026