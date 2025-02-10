Left Menu

Congress Leadership Unlikely to Attend Karnataka Summit Amid Prominence Row

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are expected to miss the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit due to dissatisfaction over BJP leaders receiving greater prominence. The event, aimed at attracting global investment, is set to be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:43 IST
Congress Leadership Unlikely to Attend Karnataka Summit Amid Prominence Row
  • Country:
  • India

Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, key Congress figures, are anticipated to not participate in the upcoming 'Invest Karnataka 2025' summit due to concerns over the prominence given to BJP officials.

The global investment summit, organized by Karnataka's Congress government, has drawn criticism from within the party over the positioning of names on the event's official invitation.

Despite this internal discord, the summit is poised to attract substantial investment proposals, spearheaded by prominent political and industry figures, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025