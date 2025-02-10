Congress Leadership Unlikely to Attend Karnataka Summit Amid Prominence Row
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are expected to miss the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit due to dissatisfaction over BJP leaders receiving greater prominence. The event, aimed at attracting global investment, is set to be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, key Congress figures, are anticipated to not participate in the upcoming 'Invest Karnataka 2025' summit due to concerns over the prominence given to BJP officials.
The global investment summit, organized by Karnataka's Congress government, has drawn criticism from within the party over the positioning of names on the event's official invitation.
Despite this internal discord, the summit is poised to attract substantial investment proposals, spearheaded by prominent political and industry figures, according to officials.
