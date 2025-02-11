Tragedy Strikes at Scottsdale Airport: One Dead in Jet Collision

A tragic incident unfolded at Scottsdale airport in Arizona, where a plane crash claimed at least one life. The event has left the local aviation community in shock.

According to reports from ABC15, a jet veered off the runway and collided with another jet, leading to the fatality. The cause of this unforeseen accident is still under investigation by aviation authorities.

Officials are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, while offering support to those affected. As more details emerge, the focus remains on safety and preventing further occurrences of such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)