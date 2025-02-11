Mid-Air Collision Rocks Arizona Aviation Scene

A helicopter and a private jet collided near a bustling Arizona airport, as announced by the Federal Aviation Administration.

No injuries have been reported as of yet, according to officials. The airport frequently serves as a major transit point for flights entering and leaving the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Activity around the airport tends to spike during marquee events such as the Waste Management Open golf tournament, held only a few miles from the site of the accident, attracting large crowds each year.

(With inputs from agencies.)