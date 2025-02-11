Left Menu

Mid-Air Collision Rocks Arizona Aviation Scene

A collision between a helicopter and a private jet occurred near an Arizona airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. There are no immediate reports of injuries. The airport, a key hub for traffic in and out of Phoenix, is notably busier during major local events like the Waste Management Open.

Mid-Air Collision Rocks Arizona Aviation Scene
A helicopter and a private jet collided near a bustling Arizona airport, as announced by the Federal Aviation Administration.

No injuries have been reported as of yet, according to officials. The airport frequently serves as a major transit point for flights entering and leaving the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Activity around the airport tends to spike during marquee events such as the Waste Management Open golf tournament, held only a few miles from the site of the accident, attracting large crowds each year.

