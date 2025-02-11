Left Menu

Tragic Bus Plunge Claims Over 50 Lives Near Guatemala City

A bus crash in Guatemala resulted in at least 55 fatalities when it plunged into a gorge near the capital. Investigators and hospital sources confirmed the deaths, including children among the victims. President Bernardo Arévalo announced a day of national mourning in response to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guatemalacity | Updated: 11-02-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 06:44 IST
Tragic Bus Plunge Claims Over 50 Lives Near Guatemala City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A catastrophic bus accident on the outskirts of Guatemala City has left at least 55 people dead. The bus careened into a gorge early Monday, landing under a bridge.

Investigators reported that 53 bodies were found at the crash site, while two other victims died in the hospital, as authorities detailed the multi-vehicle collision that led to the tragedy.

Victims included children, and the national president has declared a day of mourning. The bus, originating from Progreso, fell 115 feet, landing in a polluted stream, highlighting the need for improved safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025