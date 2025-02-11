Tragic Bus Plunge Claims Over 50 Lives Near Guatemala City
A bus crash in Guatemala resulted in at least 55 fatalities when it plunged into a gorge near the capital. Investigators and hospital sources confirmed the deaths, including children among the victims. President Bernardo Arévalo announced a day of national mourning in response to the tragedy.
A catastrophic bus accident on the outskirts of Guatemala City has left at least 55 people dead. The bus careened into a gorge early Monday, landing under a bridge.
Investigators reported that 53 bodies were found at the crash site, while two other victims died in the hospital, as authorities detailed the multi-vehicle collision that led to the tragedy.
Victims included children, and the national president has declared a day of mourning. The bus, originating from Progreso, fell 115 feet, landing in a polluted stream, highlighting the need for improved safety measures.
