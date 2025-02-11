Tragic Bus Plunge Claims Over 50 Lives Near Guatemala City

A catastrophic bus accident on the outskirts of Guatemala City has left at least 55 people dead. The bus careened into a gorge early Monday, landing under a bridge.

Investigators reported that 53 bodies were found at the crash site, while two other victims died in the hospital, as authorities detailed the multi-vehicle collision that led to the tragedy.

Victims included children, and the national president has declared a day of mourning. The bus, originating from Progreso, fell 115 feet, landing in a polluted stream, highlighting the need for improved safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)