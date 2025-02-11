BoE Official Signals Reduced Inflation Threat Amidst Corporate Pricing Struggles

UK inflation appears to be less concerning, attributed to the weakening ability of companies to increase prices amidst economic challenges, according to a Bank of England official. This development suggests a potential relief for consumers already battered by job losses and reduced spending power.

In Spain, regulatory authorities have imposed a 10 million euro penalty on Deutsche Bank for misconduct related to foreign exchange derivatives. This decision comes as the bank continues to face scrutiny over its operations within the Spanish financial landscape.

Meanwhile, ITV's major investors are in support of exploring a deal involving the broadcaster's studio division, with private equity and competitors showing interest in one of Europe's prominent television producers. Concurrently, BP could undergo significant changes, with activist hedge fund Elliott Management acquiring a stake, prompting discussions on restructuring.

