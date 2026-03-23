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Trump's Standoff: Save America Act and DHS Funding at Stake

Former President Donald Trump insists that Democrats in Congress pass the Save America Act, a bill requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration, before negotiating Department of Homeland Security funding. The bill faces strong opposition in the Senate, with Democrats warning it could disenfranchise citizens lacking identification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 06:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 06:08 IST
Trump's Standoff: Save America Act and DHS Funding at Stake

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has put forth a conditional ultimatum regarding Department of Homeland Security funding.

Trump insists that Democrats must agree to the Save America Act, which mandates proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration, before any DHS funding deal is negotiated.

The legislation faces challenges in the Senate, as critics argue it may restrict voting rights by disenfranchising citizens without accessible identification documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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