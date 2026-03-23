Hawaii's Unprecedented Flooding: Lessons from the Storm

Hawaii is grappling with the aftermath of its worst flooding event in more than 20 years. Heavy rains saturated the state, compounding previous downpours from a winter storm that significantly raised water levels across the islands.

The storm left over 2,000 people without power and led to widespread damage estimated at USD 1 billion, impacting homes, vehicles, and vital infrastructure. Though initial evacuation orders for 5,500 residents were lifted, more than 200 individuals required rescue due to the rising floodwaters.

Officials remain on high alert as recovery efforts unfold, focusing on restoring power to affected regions and monitoring critical structures like the Wahiawa dam, whose stability was a significant concern. Meteorologists predict drier weather ahead, offering a respite from the storm's aftereffects.

(With inputs from agencies.)