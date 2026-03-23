Left Menu

Hawaii's Unprecedented Flooding: Lessons from the Storm

Hawaii recently experienced its worst flooding in over two decades. Heavy rains, following a winter storm, led to an estimated USD 1 billion in damages. Power outages and evacuations affected thousands. Recovery efforts are ongoing, though concerns remain about potential flooding and infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 23-03-2026 06:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 06:50 IST
Hawaii's Unprecedented Flooding: Lessons from the Storm
  • Country:
  • United States

Hawaii is grappling with the aftermath of its worst flooding event in more than 20 years. Heavy rains saturated the state, compounding previous downpours from a winter storm that significantly raised water levels across the islands.

The storm left over 2,000 people without power and led to widespread damage estimated at USD 1 billion, impacting homes, vehicles, and vital infrastructure. Though initial evacuation orders for 5,500 residents were lifted, more than 200 individuals required rescue due to the rising floodwaters.

Officials remain on high alert as recovery efforts unfold, focusing on restoring power to affected regions and monitoring critical structures like the Wahiawa dam, whose stability was a significant concern. Meteorologists predict drier weather ahead, offering a respite from the storm's aftereffects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026