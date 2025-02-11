US-Australia Trade Talks: Tariff Exemption Potential Post-Telephonic Discussion
President Trump considers a tariff exemption on Australian steel and aluminum imports after a call with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The discussion emphasized Australia’s trade deficit with the US and its minor market share in steel. The AUKUS defense agreement was also highlighted as beneficial to both countries.
In a notable development, US President Donald Trump is considering a possible tariff exemption for Australian steel and aluminum imports. This comes following a productive phone conversation with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday.
The dialogue, which preceded Trump's recent tariff announcements, was grounded in Australia's trade deficit and its strategic importance in defense sectors, particularly under the AUKUS agreement. Albanese highlighted Australia's economic contributions, including the employment impact through BlueScope's US operations.
While Trump expressed that the US maintains a trade surplus with Australia, he remarked on the rarity of such economic dynamics. The talks mark Albanese's second engagement with Trump, following up on robust US-AU ties, as Australia continues to make significant payments under the AUKUS defense pact.
