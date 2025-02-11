Left Menu

Maqam: A Fighting Spirit and Tom Alter's Last Bow

Maqam, releasing on March 7th, celebrates the essence of fighting through a riveting portrayal of discipline and resilience. Featuring Tom Alter's last theatrical appearance, the film showcases a fighter's journey, exploring mental and physical battles while paying tribute to Alter's iconic legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:35 IST
Maqam: A Fighting Spirit and Tom Alter's Last Bow
Tom Alter and Maayur Jittsingh in Maqam. Image Credit: ANI
Maqam, set to release on March 7th, delves into the profound essence of fighting—far beyond mere punches and victories. This film illuminates themes of discipline, resilience, and relentless pursuit of one's ambitions. The narrative follows the story of a fighter who overcomes enormous challenges to define his destiny in the world of the Art of Fighting.

Adding a compelling emotional dimension is the legendary Tom Alter, appearing in his final theatrical release. A revered figure in Indian cinema and theatre, Alter's special cameo in Maqam marks a nostalgic farewell, ensuring his artistic legacy continues to resonate with audiences.

The film, featuring actor and producer Maayur Jittsingh Kagade, explores what it truly means to be a warrior, both in and beyond the ring. Kagade, a multiple world-record holder, embodies the spirit of an elite fighter, bringing his own inspiring journey to life on screen.

In his own words, Kagade explains, 'Fighting transcends strength—it encompasses strategy, endurance, and the courage to rise after every fall. Maqam captures this essence, portraying true fighters as defined more by their struggles than their victories.'

As anticipation builds for its March 7th release, Maqam offers a dynamic yet emotionally charged exploration of a fighter's journey, serving both as a tribute to the enduring fighting spirit and to the indelible legacy of Tom Alter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

