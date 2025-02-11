India's Ambitious Leap: Tech, Infrastructure, and Welfare Initiatives Unveiled

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday laid out a bold vision for India's technological and infrastructural future at the India-Israel Business Forum. He emphasized the nation's swift strides in 5G connectivity, infrastructure development, and public welfare initiatives, heralding a new era of growth. "By end 2026, the entire country would operate solely on 5G," Goyal stated, while also revealing early indigenous efforts to develop 6G technology.

The minister highlighted India's significant infrastructure achievements over the past decade, with the doubling of port capacity and an expansion of the airport network from 74 to over 150, with plans to reach 225 airports within five to six years. Furthermore, India has advanced its highway and roadway systems, initiating 114 inland waterways to bolster its transport framework.

On public welfare, Goyal reiterated the government's dedication to affordable housing, noting 40 million homes built for the poorest in the last decade, with 30 million more expected in the next five years. This effort aims to provide proper homes for 25% of the underprivileged population. He also stressed the push for universal electricity and digital connectivity, with 160 million households already receiving clean tap water.

"We've ensured every family across the nation receives electricity and digital connectivity," Goyal shared. He added that in two to two and a half years, every home will have direct tap water access, and cooking gas connections are now universal, reducing reliance on traditional fuel methods. Moving forward, cities are transitioning to pipe gas connections.

In the energy sector, India has achieved significant growth, ensuring widespread access to cooking gas. As the fastest-growing large economy, Goyal expressed optimism about India's sustained momentum, driven by robust infrastructure investments and economic strategies. (ANI)

