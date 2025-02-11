India's Road to Economic Greatness: From 'Roti, Kapda, Makan' to Global Powerhouse

NCP MP Praful Patel underscored India's evolution from a developing to a rising developed nation. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Patel lauded India's achievements, marking a departure from the traditional 'roti, kapda, makan' narrative to a focus on self-reliance and economic prowess.

Echoing sentiments of global slogans, Patel highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in steering India onto a path of growth, through initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' He emphasized the nation's export strengths and government-led infrastructure projects as major catalysts for development.

Patel also showcased India's advancements in solar and wind energy, along with aviation and rail connectivity, as testament to its progress. He appreciated tax reliefs benefiting the middle class, further strengthening the economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)