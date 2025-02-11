Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. Tariffs Shake Indian Stainless Steel Industry
The Indian stainless steel industry raises alarms over U.S. tariffs, predicting strained market access and increased competition. As key leaders prepare to discuss the issue, the industry faces potential setbacks in growth and bilateral trade relations due to diverted shipments and competitive pressures.
The Indian stainless steel industry has voiced significant concerns over a recent announcement by the U.S. administration regarding tariffs, warning that the policy could damage trade relations and impact the domestic market with redirected shipments.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to bring up the issue in his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during his U.S. visit, as Trump has declared a 25% tax on steel and aluminium imports from several countries.
Rajamani Krishnamurti, President of the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA), stated that new trade barriers will both stifle industry growth and job creation while also straining bilateral relations between the two global economic leaders.
