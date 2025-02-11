Left Menu

Tragic Crash Near Itanagar: Lives Lost in Hill Collision

A trailer truck crash near Itanagar led to the death of two individuals when the vehicle hit a hill. The incident occurred on NH 415. The victims, Ripam Borah and Mehedi Hasan, perished inside the cabin. An investigation is underway by Chimpu police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Itanagar, two individuals lost their lives when a trailer truck collided with a hill. The fatal crash took place on NH 415, late on Monday night, reported local authorities on Tuesday.

The 18-wheeler truck, which was transporting heavy drilling machinery, failed to navigate a sharp turn, resulting in the vehicle crashing into a hill. The victims, identified as driver Ripam Borah from Assam and helper Mehedi Hasan from West Bengal, were found trapped in the crushed cabin.

The bodies were retrieved following an inquest and sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation has commenced under the jurisdiction of Chimpu police station, according to Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

