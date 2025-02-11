Left Menu

ET GCC Growth Summit 2025: Pioneering India's Future in Global Innovation

The Economic Times announces the ET GCC Growth Summit 2025, a pivotal gathering of Global Capability Center leaders and innovators, set to occur in Hyderabad. The event will feature over 500 delegates and 45 speakers, focusing on innovation strategies, talent development, and technology-driven transformations.

Global Innovation Leaders Converge at ET GCC Growth Summit 2025. Image Credit: ANI
The Economic Times is set to convene a pivotal assembly of leaders and innovators from Global Capability Centers (GCC) at the ET GCC Growth Summit 2025. Scheduled for February 13, 2025, at Trident Hyderabad, the summit aims to spotlight India's rapid emergence as a hub of global innovation.

Telangana's IT Minister, D. Sridhar Babu, alongside Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, will inaugurate the summit, emphasizing governmental efforts to bolster the nation's GCC infrastructure. The event has sparked significant interest, attracting over 500 delegates, 45 leading speakers, and a host of top executives, fostering a vibrant space for collaboration.

Key focal points of the summit include cutting-edge innovation strategies in GCC operations, opportunities in agri-tech, education, aerospace, diversity, inclusion initiatives, and applications of AI under the DPDP Act. Insights will be delivered by esteemed figures like Goldman Sachs India Co-Chairman Gunjan Samtani and JPMorgan Chase Managing Director Genevieve D'Souza. Attendees can also network within the Knowledge Arena, purpose-built to facilitate meaningful industry discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

