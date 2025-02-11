Tragedy on Roads: Maha Kumbh Mela Pilgrims Face Fatal Accidents

In a tragic turn of events, nine pilgrims returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj lost their lives in two road accidents on Tuesday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and Maihar districts. Seven others sustained injuries, officials reported.

The first incident in Jabalpur involved a truck carrying cement that collided with a mini-bus near Sihora town, leading to the death of seven occupants who were on their way back to Telangana. The truck was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the highway, eyewitnesses claimed. Two additional passengers were critically injured and rushed to Jabalpur medical college.

In Maihar, an SUV returning to Indore met with an accident when an unidentified vehicle hit it on National Highway 30, resulting in two deaths and five injuries. Authorities, with instructions from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, are investigating the incidents and have pledged full support to the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)