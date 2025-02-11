Left Menu

Tragedy on Roads: Maha Kumbh Mela Pilgrims Face Fatal Accidents

Nine pilgrims returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela were killed and seven injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's districts. The incidents involved a mini-bus collision with a truck and an SUV crash. Authorities are investigating, and the state government has vowed support for victims.

Updated: 11-02-2025 19:11 IST
In a tragic turn of events, nine pilgrims returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj lost their lives in two road accidents on Tuesday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and Maihar districts. Seven others sustained injuries, officials reported.

The first incident in Jabalpur involved a truck carrying cement that collided with a mini-bus near Sihora town, leading to the death of seven occupants who were on their way back to Telangana. The truck was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the highway, eyewitnesses claimed. Two additional passengers were critically injured and rushed to Jabalpur medical college.

In Maihar, an SUV returning to Indore met with an accident when an unidentified vehicle hit it on National Highway 30, resulting in two deaths and five injuries. Authorities, with instructions from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, are investigating the incidents and have pledged full support to the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

