Tariff Turmoil: Small Businesses Navigate Rising Costs

Small business owners are concerned about President Trump's new tariff policies on steel, aluminum, and Chinese goods. With small margins, these tariffs significantly affect businesses like Denver Concrete Vibrator, Healthy Crunch, and Better Place Design and Build, leading to potential price increases and economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:25 IST
Small business owners across the US are wrestling with new economic challenges as President Donald Trump intensifies his tariff policies. The administration's latest move includes imposing a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, along with a 10% duty on Chinese imports.

Sandra Payne, head of Denver Concrete Vibrator, expresses concerns about her profit margins. Her company heavily relies on imported steel, primarily from China, also sourcing materials from Canada and Mexico. She emphasizes the strain a 25% price increase places on small businesses, which often operate on thin profit margins.

Meanwhile, Canadian entrepreneur Julie Bednarski-Malik of Healthy Crunch awaits further developments, recognizing that her binational sales could be impacted. Others like Bar Zakheim fear additional supply chain disruptions, particularly in the lumber market. Industry leaders hope for cooperative US-Canada trade resolutions amidst escalating tensions.

