The Vanishing Middle Class: Chadha's Critique of Economic Policies
AAP leader Raghav Chadha criticized the government's economic policies, claiming they disregard the middle class in favor of the wealthy. He highlighted concerns over household debt, rupee devaluation, and the impact of international policies on India's sectors, while suggesting tax relief to boost consumption.
AAP leader Raghav Chadha launched a scathing critique of the government's economic policies on Tuesday, accusing authorities of neglecting the middle class while advancing toward a USD 5 trillion economy. During a debate in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha, a chartered accountant by profession, highlighted the disparity in benefits between the rich and the hardworking middle class.
Chadha drew a vivid comparison, reminiscing about the US film 'Honey I Shrunk the Kids' to underscore the diminishing fortunes of the middle class. He cited statistics showing that only a small fraction of India's population are income taxpayers, of which even fewer benefit from budget allocations. He advocated for reduced GST and income tax relief to stimulate consumption and ease financial burdens on households.
Expressing further concerns, Chadha condemned the discontinuation of the separate rail budget and senior citizen subsidies. On an international front, he warned of the adverse effects of US economic policies under the Trump administration on key Indian sectors and the ongoing rupee devaluation, which could exacerbate inflation and commodity costs.
