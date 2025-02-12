Left Menu

Global Outcry Over Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports has sparked widespread condemnation from Mexico, Canada, the EU, and industry leaders. The move is feared to ignite a trade war, impacting businesses reliant on these metals while provoking potential retaliatory measures from affected nations.

In a move that has sent shockwaves through international trade relations, U.S. President Donald Trump signed proclamations imposing 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, igniting fears of a trade war and drawing widespread condemnation from global political leaders and businesses.

The new tariffs, which eliminate previous country-specific exemptions, have been met with sharp criticism from allies including Mexico, Canada, and the European Union. Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard labeled the tariffs "unjustified," while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deemed them "unacceptable." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed firm countermeasures.

Industry leaders warn the tariffs could disrupt supply chains and escalate costs across various sectors, potentially leading to retaliatory tariffs from trade partners and creating further instability for U.S. businesses that rely heavily on these raw materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

