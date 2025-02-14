Left Menu

Wall Street Awaits Clarity on Tariff Plans Amid Market Volatility

Wall Street's indexes were poised for a subdued opening as investors anticipated details on U.S. President Trump's tariff plans. Despite recent volatility, all major indexes are set for weekly gains. Key stocks including Tesla and Airbnb reported significant movements, while U.S. retail sales declined notably in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:35 IST
Wall Street Awaits Clarity on Tariff Plans Amid Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a muted opening as investors awaited clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff plans after strong market gains in recent sessions. All three benchmarks aimed for weekly gains following Trump's directive to devise reciprocal tariffs, though no new tariffs were imposed.

The potential tariff impositions, Federal Reserve Chair Powell's comments, and rising consumer prices contributed to market volatility this week. Still, the three major indexes are anticipating robust weekly gains. The S&P 500 approached its record peak, buoyed by surges in Nvidia, Apple, and Tesla stocks.

Despite a notable January retail sales decline, U.S. producer prices rose, indicating mixed economic sentiment. Market players anticipate interest rate cuts by year-end, amidst fluctuating stock performances such as Tesla's premarket rise and Airbnb's 13.5% jump after a positive earnings report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025