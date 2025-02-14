Wall Street Awaits Clarity on Tariff Plans Amid Market Volatility
Wall Street's indexes were poised for a subdued opening as investors anticipated details on U.S. President Trump's tariff plans. Despite recent volatility, all major indexes are set for weekly gains. Key stocks including Tesla and Airbnb reported significant movements, while U.S. retail sales declined notably in January.
All three benchmarks aimed for weekly gains following Trump's directive to devise reciprocal tariffs, though no new tariffs were imposed.
The potential tariff impositions, Federal Reserve Chair Powell's comments, and rising consumer prices contributed to market volatility this week. Still, the three major indexes are anticipating robust weekly gains. The S&P 500 approached its record peak, buoyed by surges in Nvidia, Apple, and Tesla stocks.
Despite a notable January retail sales decline, U.S. producer prices rose, indicating mixed economic sentiment. Market players anticipate interest rate cuts by year-end, amidst fluctuating stock performances such as Tesla's premarket rise and Airbnb's 13.5% jump after a positive earnings report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
