Wall Street Awaits Clarity on Tariff Plans Amid Market Volatility

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a muted opening as investors awaited clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff plans after strong market gains in recent sessions. All three benchmarks aimed for weekly gains following Trump's directive to devise reciprocal tariffs, though no new tariffs were imposed.

The potential tariff impositions, Federal Reserve Chair Powell's comments, and rising consumer prices contributed to market volatility this week. Still, the three major indexes are anticipating robust weekly gains. The S&P 500 approached its record peak, buoyed by surges in Nvidia, Apple, and Tesla stocks.

Despite a notable January retail sales decline, U.S. producer prices rose, indicating mixed economic sentiment. Market players anticipate interest rate cuts by year-end, amidst fluctuating stock performances such as Tesla's premarket rise and Airbnb's 13.5% jump after a positive earnings report.

(With inputs from agencies.)