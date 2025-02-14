Left Menu

China Vows to Counter U.S. Tactics at Munich Conference

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared that China would steadfastly oppose U.S. suppression strategies, calling for mutual cooperation between the nations at the Munich Security Conference.

Updated: 14-02-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:25 IST
Wang Yi

At the Munich Security Conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi issued a strong statement regarding China's stance against the United States' policies.

Wang asserted that if the U.S. continues its efforts to suppress China, the country is prepared to resist such moves steadfastly. He labeled these actions as unilateral 'bullying' practices.

Despite the confrontational rhetoric, Wang expressed hope that the U.S. and China could find a way to collaborate, suggesting the potential for improved bilateral relations.

