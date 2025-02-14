Kerala's Economic Strides in the Post-Covid Era

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Friday that the state's economy is witnessing steady growth in the post-Covid era, with expected advancements through emerging sectors.

Inaugurating the Kerala Economic Conference 2025, Vijayan stressed the state's achievements in population control and the necessity of developing new sectors to accelerate economic progression.

The three-day conference, organized by the Kerala Economic Association, includes discussions led by leading economists and policymakers, focusing on regional economic growth and overcoming financial hurdles.

