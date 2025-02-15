Investigating the Data Behind the Deadly Black Hawk Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is closely examining inaccurate data that may have played a role in the fatal crash involving an Army Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet. The incident, occurring outside Washington D.C. last month, cost 67 lives, marking the most severe U.S. air disaster in over two decades.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy highlighted that the helicopter's crew was believed to have been using night vision goggles. The investigation aims to determine the impact of the data inaccuracy on the incident, as it becomes apparent that such 'bad data' might have been relied upon before the crash.

The on-scene component of the investigation has concluded. However, the NTSB continues to thoroughly analyze the circumstances surrounding the mid-air collision with the American Airlines Bombardier jet as they aim to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)