Left Menu

Mixed Close on Wall Street Amid Tariff Tensions and Rate Cut Speculations

Wall Street ended mixed as Nvidia soared and Microsoft dipped amid lowered Treasury yields. Trump's tariff plans and economic data stirred market volatility. Traders anticipate interest rate cuts by year-end. The S&P 500 seesawed, with consumer staples and healthcare sectors leading declines. Trading volume was lighter than average.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 02:52 IST
Mixed Close on Wall Street Amid Tariff Tensions and Rate Cut Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The stock market closed with mixed results on Friday, responding to a variety of economic factors that included climbing Nvidia shares and dipping Microsoft stock. Notably, U.S. Treasury yields fell for the second day due to unexpected drops in retail sales data for January.

Trump's announcement of reciprocating tariffs without immediate enforcement added to market uncertainty. The directive raised questions about future economic policies, with commerce secretary nominee Howard Lutnick indicating further studies and individual country consultations by April.

Amidst this, traders are factoring in potential interest rate cuts, anticipating at least one reduction by the end of the year. Despite the volatility, the S&P 500 saw a 1.5% rise over the week, while the Nasdaq surged 2.6%. Meanwhile, major sectors including consumer staples and healthcare dragged, reflecting broader economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025