Mixed Close on Wall Street Amid Tariff Tensions and Rate Cut Speculations
Wall Street ended mixed as Nvidia soared and Microsoft dipped amid lowered Treasury yields. Trump's tariff plans and economic data stirred market volatility. Traders anticipate interest rate cuts by year-end. The S&P 500 seesawed, with consumer staples and healthcare sectors leading declines. Trading volume was lighter than average.
The stock market closed with mixed results on Friday, responding to a variety of economic factors that included climbing Nvidia shares and dipping Microsoft stock. Notably, U.S. Treasury yields fell for the second day due to unexpected drops in retail sales data for January.
Trump's announcement of reciprocating tariffs without immediate enforcement added to market uncertainty. The directive raised questions about future economic policies, with commerce secretary nominee Howard Lutnick indicating further studies and individual country consultations by April.
Amidst this, traders are factoring in potential interest rate cuts, anticipating at least one reduction by the end of the year. Despite the volatility, the S&P 500 saw a 1.5% rise over the week, while the Nasdaq surged 2.6%. Meanwhile, major sectors including consumer staples and healthcare dragged, reflecting broader economic concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street
- stocks
- Treasury yields
- Trump
- tariffs
- interest rate cut
- Nvidia
- Nasdaq
- S&P 500
- Microsoft
ALSO READ
Trump Threatens BRICS with Tariffs in U.S. Dollar Defense
Tech Stocks, Tariffs, and Trepidation: Investors Navigate Market Maze
Lutnick Denies Tariffs Cause Inflation, Advocates For 'Reciprocity and Fairness'
Euro Zone Manufacturers Fear Cheap Chinese Imports Over US Tariffs
Trade Tensions Mount with Potential Tariffs from Trump Administration