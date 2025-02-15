Mixed Close on Wall Street Amid Tariff Tensions and Rate Cut Speculations

The stock market closed with mixed results on Friday, responding to a variety of economic factors that included climbing Nvidia shares and dipping Microsoft stock. Notably, U.S. Treasury yields fell for the second day due to unexpected drops in retail sales data for January.

Trump's announcement of reciprocating tariffs without immediate enforcement added to market uncertainty. The directive raised questions about future economic policies, with commerce secretary nominee Howard Lutnick indicating further studies and individual country consultations by April.

Amidst this, traders are factoring in potential interest rate cuts, anticipating at least one reduction by the end of the year. Despite the volatility, the S&P 500 saw a 1.5% rise over the week, while the Nasdaq surged 2.6%. Meanwhile, major sectors including consumer staples and healthcare dragged, reflecting broader economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)