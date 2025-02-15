Assam Chief Targets Blockades on Investment: Travel Advisories Under Scrutiny

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that international travel advisories are hindering investment opportunities in the northeastern state, as it gears up for a major business summit.

Speaking ahead of the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit,' Sarma voiced concerns over Assam being grouped with other northeastern states in these advisories, which have marked the region as unsafe for travelers.

Assam's government is actively engaging with countries like Japan and Australia to separate Assam from these advisories, emphasizing the state's political and economic stability, as well as its development potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)