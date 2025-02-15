Prime Minister Modi Hails Finance Minister's Budget Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her insightful address in Parliament, highlighting India's economic stance and future reforms. Speaking highly of her clarity and transparency, Modi's praise underscored the government's efforts to secure a robust economic trajectory.

In a detailed discussion at the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Sitharaman outlined the challenges of crafting the Union Budget against a backdrop of global uncertainty. Emphasizing growth, the budget for 2025-26 focuses heavily on fostering private sector investments and ensuring inclusive development across various sectors.

Sitharaman asserted that despite the formidable external challenges, the government's budget maintains a strong commitment to India's growth. The projected economic growth of 6.4% in real terms underscores a positive outlook. Notably, the budget highlights significant allocations to agriculture, rural development, health, and defense, indicating sectors prioritized for nation-building.

