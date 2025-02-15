Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Hails Finance Minister's Budget Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Parliament address for its transparency on India's economic reforms. Despite global challenges, the Union Budget 2025-26 prioritizes growth and private sector investment. Allocations for agriculture, defense, and urban development highlight the government's commitment to inclusive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:05 IST
Prime Minister Modi Hails Finance Minister's Budget Address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her insightful address in Parliament, highlighting India's economic stance and future reforms. Speaking highly of her clarity and transparency, Modi's praise underscored the government's efforts to secure a robust economic trajectory.

In a detailed discussion at the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Sitharaman outlined the challenges of crafting the Union Budget against a backdrop of global uncertainty. Emphasizing growth, the budget for 2025-26 focuses heavily on fostering private sector investments and ensuring inclusive development across various sectors.

Sitharaman asserted that despite the formidable external challenges, the government's budget maintains a strong commitment to India's growth. The projected economic growth of 6.4% in real terms underscores a positive outlook. Notably, the budget highlights significant allocations to agriculture, rural development, health, and defense, indicating sectors prioritized for nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025