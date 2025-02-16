Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Claims 18 Lives

A devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station resulted in the deaths of 18 people. Triggered by a large crowd awaiting trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, the tragedy drew condolences from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who extended sympathy to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-02-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 13:20 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Claims 18 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night led to the loss of 18 lives. The incident occurred when a large crowd, waiting to board trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, gathered on platforms 14 and 15.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences, saying, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured."

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also mourned the tragedy, stating, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station today, resulting in the loss of at least 18 lives and leaving many others injured." Both leaders emphasized their prayers for the affected families and the speedy recovery of the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025