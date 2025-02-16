Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Claims 18 Lives

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night led to the loss of 18 lives. The incident occurred when a large crowd, waiting to board trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, gathered on platforms 14 and 15.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences, saying, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured."

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also mourned the tragedy, stating, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station today, resulting in the loss of at least 18 lives and leaving many others injured." Both leaders emphasized their prayers for the affected families and the speedy recovery of the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)