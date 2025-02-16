Left Menu

Heartbreaking Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Shakes Nation

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station resulted in the deaths of 18 people and injuries to over a dozen others. The crowd surge occurred as passengers awaited trains for Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh festival. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-02-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 13:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station has resulted in the loss of 18 lives, leaving more than a dozen others injured. The incident unfolded late Saturday night when large crowds, aiming to board trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh festival, overwhelmed platforms 14 and 15.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound grief over the heartbreaking event. He extended his condolences to the families of the victims through a post on social media platform X, sharing his sorrow over the tragic incident.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also expressed their deep sadness about the incident. Both officials called for prayers for the recovery of the injured and solace for the families of those who lost their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

