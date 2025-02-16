Heartbreaking Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Shakes Nation

A tragic stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station has resulted in the loss of 18 lives, leaving more than a dozen others injured. The incident unfolded late Saturday night when large crowds, aiming to board trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh festival, overwhelmed platforms 14 and 15.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound grief over the heartbreaking event. He extended his condolences to the families of the victims through a post on social media platform X, sharing his sorrow over the tragic incident.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also expressed their deep sadness about the incident. Both officials called for prayers for the recovery of the injured and solace for the families of those who lost their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)