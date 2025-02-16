Left Menu

Tragic Weekend on Sindh's Highways: Multiple Lives Lost

Two devastating road accidents in Pakistan's Sindh province claimed 16 lives and left 45 injured. The first mishap involved a van colliding with a trailer near Qazi Ahmed, and the second, a bus and rickshaw crash near Ranipur. Such incidents highlight dangerous driving habits and traffic rule violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-02-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 14:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating weekend on the roads of Sindh province in Pakistan saw two separate accidents that collectively claimed the lives of 16 people and injured 45 more, police reports confirmed.

The first tragedy occurred near Qazi Ahmed town when a van, en route to Jamshoro's Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, collided first with a donkey cart and then a trailer, resulting in five fatalities and 10 injuries. SHO Waseem Mirza identified speeding as a key factor in the accident.

In a separate incident near Ranipur, a bus crashed into a rickshaw on the National Highway, leading to 11 deaths and injuring 35. All the deceased were from Punjab's Burewala. These incidents underscore the frequent occurrence of fatal road accidents in Pakistan, largely due to speeding and inadequate adherence to traffic regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

