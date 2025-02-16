Tragic Weekend on Sindh's Highways: Multiple Lives Lost

A devastating weekend on the roads of Sindh province in Pakistan saw two separate accidents that collectively claimed the lives of 16 people and injured 45 more, police reports confirmed.

The first tragedy occurred near Qazi Ahmed town when a van, en route to Jamshoro's Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, collided first with a donkey cart and then a trailer, resulting in five fatalities and 10 injuries. SHO Waseem Mirza identified speeding as a key factor in the accident.

In a separate incident near Ranipur, a bus crashed into a rickshaw on the National Highway, leading to 11 deaths and injuring 35. All the deceased were from Punjab's Burewala. These incidents underscore the frequent occurrence of fatal road accidents in Pakistan, largely due to speeding and inadequate adherence to traffic regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)