Aftermath of New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Measures and Reforms

Following a deadly stampede at New Delhi railway station, the railway ministry has implemented measures to prevent future incidents. Special trains and increased police deployment are part of the strategy. Financial compensation has been provided to victims, and a high-level committee is investigating the incident.

Updated: 16-02-2025 20:21 IST
In the wake of a tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station that claimed at least 18 lives and injured more than a dozen, the railway ministry announced several new measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

To alleviate congestion, special trains bound for Prayagraj will now operate from platform number 16, directing passengers to use the Ajmeri Gate entrance. Regular train services will continue from all other platforms to distribute crowds more evenly.

Additional Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officers have been deployed to guide passengers. Indian Railways has also scheduled additional special trains to manage the increased demand during peak hours. Financial aid has been extended to victims, and a high-level inquiry has been launched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

