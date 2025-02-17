Left Menu

DOGE Team's Mission: Transforming Air Traffic Control

Personnel from Elon Musk's government downsizing team, DOGE, are poised to evaluate the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control system. The visit, announced by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, aims to gather insights from controllers to reform the current system into a more modern and efficient one.

  • United States

In an initiative spearheaded by Elon Musk's team oriented towards government downsizing, known as DOGE, members will visit the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control command center in Virginia this Monday. The goal is to explore potential reforms within the aviation traffic system.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the visit via social media on Sunday. The DOGE team is tasked with experiencing the existing system firsthand, compiling feedback from air traffic controllers on the benefits and limitations of current tools, and conceptualizing a vision for a modern, efficient, and safer air traffic control system.

This follows a recent decision by the Trump administration to halt plans for incentivizing air traffic controllers to participate in a government program aimed at encouraging early retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

