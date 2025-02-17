Left Menu

India's Luxury Car Market: A Startup on the Rise

The luxury car segment in India, currently 1% of the market, is like a startup, says Audi India head Balbir Dhillon. Growth to 5% is needed for substantial market presence. Audi India anticipates improved sales in 2024 with the launch of the RS Q8 SUV, amid a growing economy and rising HNIs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:38 IST

The luxury car segment in India, which now comprises just 1% of the overall car market, is akin to a burgeoning startup, according to Audi India head Balbir Dhillon. Dhillon highlighted that the segment will only achieve a notable size upon surpassing the 5% mark.

Dhillon noted the company's optimistic outlook for 2024 sales performance, following a drop in volumes due to supply chain issues last year. Audi India recently launched its updated RS Q8 SUV, priced at Rs 2.49 crore, to enhance its brand presence.

With India projected to become the third-largest economy, and the rapid growth of ultra-high net worth individuals, demand for luxury cars is rising. Dhillon emphasized that while demand is robust, high car prices remain a concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

