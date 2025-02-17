Left Menu

Yen Rises Amid BoJ Rate Hike Speculations as Dollar Weakens

The yen gained on positive Japanese economic data, leading to anticipation of Bank of Japan rate hikes, while the dollar weakened amid reduced U.S. tariff concerns. Japanese growth exceeded expectations, contributing to yen strength, as the global market observes geopolitical developments and upcoming central bank decisions from Australia and New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:05 IST
On Monday, the yen surged following promising growth data from Japan, while the U.S. dollar lingered near its two-month low as investor concerns over tariffs eased. The dollar's value dropped 0.58% against the yen to 151.44, coinciding with news of Japan's economic expansion fueled by increased business spending and a surprising rise in consumption.

This has bolstered expectations for additional interest rate hikes from the Bank of Japan, with markets forecasting another 37 basis points worth of increases by December. Krishna Bhimavarapu, APAC economist at State Street, emphasized the significant growth in nominal household consumption as a key factor potentially activating the BoJ's inflation controls. The news alleviates fears of stalled consumption, favoring a sooner-than-anticipated rate hike.

Meanwhile, the broader market saw the dollar struggling to regain its former position after last week's weak U.S. retail sales data and optimism over a tariff implementation delay. Geopolitical developments, such as potential Russian-Ukraine peace talks, remained significant, influencing currency dynamics alongside upcoming central bank decisions from Australia and New Zealand.

