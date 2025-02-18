Dramatic Plane Incident Amidst Torrential Snowstorm in Toronto
Eight people were injured when a Delta Air Lines plane, carrying 80 passengers, flipped on landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport following a heavy snowstorm. One person suffered critical injuries. High winds and frigid conditions contributed to the challenges faced. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating.
Video footage capturing the aftermath exhibited the plane belly-up on the tarmac, passengers moving away from the scene. Lawrence Saindon, Supervisor from Peel Regional Paramedic Services, reported one injury as critical, while others were mild to moderate. Consequently, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration suspended all departures.
Canada's largest airport, Pearson, confirmed the plane's origin as Minneapolis, while Delta acknowledged awareness of the incident involving its Endeavor subsidiary. As Canada's Transportation Safety Board delves into the investigation, past aviation mishaps linger, highlighting recent tragedies in North America.
