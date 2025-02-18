Dramatic Plane Incident Amidst Torrential Snowstorm in Toronto

Eight passengers sustained injuries when a Delta Air Lines aircraft, with 80 individuals on board, flipped upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, officials disclosed. Amid high winds and freezing conditions, the aircraft's descent was further complicated by a significant snowfall recorded over the weekend.

Video footage capturing the aftermath exhibited the plane belly-up on the tarmac, passengers moving away from the scene. Lawrence Saindon, Supervisor from Peel Regional Paramedic Services, reported one injury as critical, while others were mild to moderate. Consequently, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration suspended all departures.

Canada's largest airport, Pearson, confirmed the plane's origin as Minneapolis, while Delta acknowledged awareness of the incident involving its Endeavor subsidiary. As Canada's Transportation Safety Board delves into the investigation, past aviation mishaps linger, highlighting recent tragedies in North America.

