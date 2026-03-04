MSC Shifts Course Amid Middle East Tensions

In a significant move amid rising tensions in the Middle East, MSC, the world's largest ocean container cargo carrier, announced on Tuesday that it would offload all Gulf-bound cargo at the nearest safe port. This decision follows U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.

The "End of Voyage" declaration by the Geneva-based company affects not only full containers but also those empty ones marked for Gulf export. A compulsory surcharge of $800 per affected container will be imposed to offset deviation costs. MSC expressed regret over the measure, citing unavoidable external factors.

According to Lars Jensen, CEO of Vespucci Maritime, cargo recipients must now arrange for alternative logistics and bear local port fees. The situation has generated substantial concern as it congests critical maritime routes, potentially inflating global fuel rates.

