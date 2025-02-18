Delta Airlines Incident: Plane Flips at Toronto's Pearson Airport

A Delta Airlines flight experienced a serious mishap upon landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Monday, resulting in the aircraft flipping over and injuring at least eight individuals.

The flight, which originated from Minneapolis, came to a halt upside down on the snow-covered tarmac, prompting emergency responders to quickly manage the scene. Toronto, still reeling from a weekend winter storm, witnessed the quick response that had all passengers and crew accounted for, though one passenger is critically injured.

Delta Airlines acknowledged the event, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford praised the absence of fatalities. This marks at least the fourth aviation-related accident in North America within a month, highlighting a period of increased incidents in the region.

