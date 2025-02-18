Delta Regional Jet's Dramatic Crash: Flipped, Injured Amid Toronto Storm

A Delta Air Lines regional jet crash-landed at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday under severe windy conditions following a snowstorm. The incident resulted in 18 injuries, including three critical cases, among which was a child. Miraculously, most passengers managed to escape with minor injuries.

The aircraft involved, a CRJ900 operated by Delta's Endeavor Air subsidiary, was carrying 76 passengers and four crew members. Canadian authorities are investigating the crash's cause, which remains undetermined at this time. The aircraft was observed upside down on the tarmac, with witnesses capturing the aftermath and emergency services responding promptly.

The crash led to significant disruptions at Toronto Pearson Airport, which had already been affected by severe weather. Flights were grounded for more than two hours, causing diversions to nearby airports, including Montreal. Canadian and U.S. investigators are collaborating to determine the cause of the incident, with support from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the current owner of the CRJ aircraft program.

