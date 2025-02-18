India and US Aim for USD 500 Billion Trade Milestone
India and the US are set to boost bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030 with a strong trade agreement. This comes after the announcement during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Washington. Plans involve negotiating a multi-sector bilateral trade agreement by 2025, focusing on goods, services, and investments.
- Country:
- India
India and the United States are making strides to enhance bilateral trade, targeting a USD 500 billion milestone by 2030. This ambitious goal was set during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Washington, as announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Both nations have committed to negotiating a substantial trade agreement within the next 6-8 months. This agreement aims to cover various sectors and will potentially involve a reduction in customs duties on goods, as well as encourage trade in services and bolster investments between the two countries.
America was India's largest trading partner during 2021-24, a status it continues to hold even as both nations anticipate the first tranche of a multi-sector bilateral trade agreement by the fall of 2025. The US has been the recipient of substantial Indian exports, maintaining a trade surplus in favor of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- US
- trade
- agreement
- bilateral
- commerce
- investment
- goods
- services
- Piyush Goyal
ALSO READ
Unlocking Crypto Success: Investment Insights for Today
GIFT City Launches Sensex Futures and Options for Global Investment
Cipla's Strategic Investment in South Africa: Boosting Pharma Operations
India and Russia Boost Bilateral Ties with High-Level Visits
Indonesia Sets Up Danantara: A New Era in State Investment Management