India and US Aim for USD 500 Billion Trade Milestone

India and the United States are making strides to enhance bilateral trade, targeting a USD 500 billion milestone by 2030. This ambitious goal was set during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Washington, as announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Both nations have committed to negotiating a substantial trade agreement within the next 6-8 months. This agreement aims to cover various sectors and will potentially involve a reduction in customs duties on goods, as well as encourage trade in services and bolster investments between the two countries.

America was India's largest trading partner during 2021-24, a status it continues to hold even as both nations anticipate the first tranche of a multi-sector bilateral trade agreement by the fall of 2025. The US has been the recipient of substantial Indian exports, maintaining a trade surplus in favor of India.

