Tragic Highway Collision Claims Lives of Returning Pilgrims

A devastating collision on the Kanpur-Agra highway resulted in the deaths of three pilgrims and left two others seriously injured. The group was returning from the Kumbh Mela to Udarwada, Rajasthan, when their vehicle collided with a truck. Authorities have sent the bodies for postmortem.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic collision on the Kanpur-Agra highway has claimed the lives of three pilgrims returning from the Kumbh Mela. The accident, which left two others severely injured, occurred as the group was en route from Prayagraj to Udarwada in Rajasthan.

Police report that the collision happened on Monday night. The pilgrims' vehicle was involved in an unfortunate crash with a truck, leading to the fatal outcome. Authorities are working to determine the causes behind this devastating incident.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examinations. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Abhay Nath Tripathi provided details of the incident and extends condolences to the families affected by this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

