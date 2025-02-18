Kerala Fights for Extension on Wayanad Rehabilitation Loan

The Kerala Finance Minister, K N Balagopal, announced that the state government plans to request an extension from the Centre for spending a conditional loan of Rs 529.50 crore allotted for Wayanad rehabilitation. The stipulation to use the amount by March 31 has been deemed unrealistic by the state, prompting efforts to negotiate a time extension.

The directive has caused widespread concern and criticism across political lines, with the ruling LDF and opposition UDF voicing their opposition to the conditions attached to the loan. Meanwhile, the BJP considers the loan close to a grant. The Finance Minister emphasized the constraints imposed and described efforts to accelerate procedures, driven by a high-level meeting and interventions from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The region of Wayanad awaits financial aid following last year's devastating landslides in which over 200 lives were lost. As negotiations unfold, the focus remains on ensuring timely aid for comprehensive rehabilitation in the affected region.

(With inputs from agencies.)