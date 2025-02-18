Left Menu

British Pay Growth Surge Challenges BoE's Rate Strategy

British pay growth accelerated by 6.2% in late 2024, prompting a cautious stance from the Bank of England on interest rates. Despite a weakening economy, private-sector wages excluding bonuses rose significantly, complicating the BoE's inflation control efforts. Economists suggest potential changes with forthcoming tax hikes.

18-02-2025
British pay growth accelerated in late 2024, signaling resilience in the jobs market. This trend has led the Bank of England to proceed cautiously with interest rate cuts, given the country's overall weak economic performance. The Office for National Statistics reported a 6.2% rise in private-sector pay, excluding bonuses, compared to a year earlier.

Following the data release, the British pound strengthened against the dollar as investors reassessed their expectations for future rate cuts. Despite low redundancy levels, economist James Smith from ING warned that upcoming tax hikes could affect the labour market. Employers are concerned about Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' plan to increase social security contributions and the forthcoming rise in minimum wage, both seen as potential drags on hiring and wage growth.

The data further suggested pay increments across the UK economy were 5.9% higher in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year. BoE forecasts expect a slowdown in pay increases due to economic pressures on the labour market. Allan Monks of JP Morgan noted persistent price pressures, which might forestall rapid rate cuts by the Bank of England. The upcoming economic measures provide a crucial backdrop for potential shifts in monetary policy.

