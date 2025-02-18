Left Menu

Stalin's IT Vision: TIDEL Parks to Create 12,000 Jobs in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has initiated the development of two TIDEL Parks in Tiruchirappalli and Madurai. These parks will offer around 12,000 job opportunities and will accommodate IT, ITeS, BPO, and Startup companies. The construction is estimated to cost Rs 717 crore in total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took a significant step to boost the state's economy by laying the foundation stones for two new TIDEL Parks in Tiruchirappalli and Madurai. The development promises to generate approximately 12,000 jobs, catering to a wide range of industries including IT, ITeS, BPO, and startups.

Both projects aim to provide substantial infrastructure for burgeoning companies, with the Tiruchirappalli facility at Panjappur encompassing 5.58 lakh square feet at a cost of Rs 403 crore. Meanwhile, the Madurai park will cover 5.34 lakh square feet with an investment of Rs 314 crore.

Stalin spearheaded the foundation stone event via video conferencing, marking a pivotal moment for Tamil Nadu's push into the technology and business sectors, as confirmed by an official government release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

