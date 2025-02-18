Left Menu

India-Qatar Forge Dynamic Partnership for Future Prosperity

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes a forward-looking partnership with Qatar based on sustainability, technology, and entrepreneurship. At the India-Qatar Business Forum, Goyal announced MoUs and highlighted evolving trade dynamics, underscoring India's economic potential and inviting Qatari investments aligned with India's growth ambitions and Qatar Vision 2030.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has underscored the evolving partnership between India and Qatar, stressing its reliance on sustainability, technology, entrepreneurship, and energy. Speaking at the India-Qatar Business Forum in New Delhi, Goyal cited trust, trade, and tradition as foundational elements driving the bilateral relationship.

Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, attended as Guest of Honour. Goyal highlighted the shift in trade terms from traditional energy exchange to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and semiconductors.

Addressing global challenges such as geopolitical tensions and climate change, Goyal noted that India's collaborative efforts with Qatar could herald prosperity. He announced the signing of two MoUs enhancing trade and investment ties, and called on Qatari firms to engage in India's growth journey, aligning with visions like Qatar Vision 2030 and India's Viksit Bharat 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

