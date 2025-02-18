Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks: Paving the Path to a USD 500 Billion Milestone

India and the US are set to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement aimed at doubling commerce to USD 500 billion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:29 IST
India and the United States are on the brink of initiating negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement that could significantly boost commerce between the two nations. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that discussions aim to double the trade volume to USD 500 billion by the year 2030.

This push came after a recent meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US leaders in Washington, marking a commitment to initiate the first tranche of a multi-sector trade agreement by autumn 2025. Minister Goyal stated that the economies of both countries are complementary, allowing for mutual concessions and decreased tariffs to facilitate import-export dynamics.

During a session at the NDTV Profit Conclave, Goyal reassured stakeholders that the agreement could provide a competitive edge for India, urging industries to focus on quality and attractive trading conditions. He emphasized India's strong position going into these negotiations, projecting new avenues for business and trade expansion, with plans for a robust agreement in the next six to eight months once talks begin.

