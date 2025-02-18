Left Menu

Uber's Transition to SaaS: A New Era for Auto Drivers

Uber has transitioned from a commission-based model to a subscription-based model for its rides. Starting February 18, all auto rides will be cash-only. While Uber connects drivers with users, the service is independent. Drivers negotiate the final fare, with no commission or cancellation fees charged by Uber.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:04 IST
Uber's Transition to SaaS: A New Era for Auto Drivers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uber, a leading ride-hailing platform, has transitioned to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model for its auto drivers, moving away from its traditional commission-based structure.

The shift means that, effective February 18, all auto rides booked through the Uber app will operate on a cash-only basis. This strategic change aims to keep the platform competitive as industry trends move towards subscription models.

In a blog post, Uber clarified that under the new model, they will connect riders with nearby drivers, but the service operation remains independent of Uber itself. Notably, the company will not charge trip-level commissions or cancellation fees; instead, fare negotiations will occur directly between drivers and users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025