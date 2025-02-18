Uber's Transition to SaaS: A New Era for Auto Drivers

Uber, a leading ride-hailing platform, has transitioned to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model for its auto drivers, moving away from its traditional commission-based structure.

The shift means that, effective February 18, all auto rides booked through the Uber app will operate on a cash-only basis. This strategic change aims to keep the platform competitive as industry trends move towards subscription models.

In a blog post, Uber clarified that under the new model, they will connect riders with nearby drivers, but the service operation remains independent of Uber itself. Notably, the company will not charge trip-level commissions or cancellation fees; instead, fare negotiations will occur directly between drivers and users.

(With inputs from agencies.)