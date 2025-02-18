Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Aviation and Industrial Development Policies

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced new policies aiming to enhance aviation infrastructure with helipads and airports, and promote industrial development under the MSME policy. The initiatives include grants for new flight routes and industrial benefits for investors. A metropolitan authority will also be established to boost regional growth.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo significant infrastructural advancements with the launch of its new civil aviation policy. As announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the state will see the establishment of a concrete helipad every 45 kilometers and an airport every 150 kilometers.

Speaking at the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit' in Indore, Yadav detailed incentives for aviation companies, including grants for new domestic and international flight routes. This move is part of a broader strategy underpinned by the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy-2025, which received cabinet approval.

Additionally, the cabinet ratified the MSME Development Policy. Designed to encourage investment, it offers protections and benefits to industrialists initiating projects above Rs 2.50 crore. Plans to establish a metropolitan authority spanning Indore, Ujjain, and other districts aim to spur regional economic growth and cater to events like the 2028 Simhastha fair in Ujjain.

