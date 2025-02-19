Wall Street Slips Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty and Earnings Season End

On a listless Tuesday at the stock exchange, Wall Street trended lower as investors showed restraint amidst pending trade decisions and geopolitical tension. The lingering conclusion of the earnings season further stifled enthusiasm, pushing the major stock indexes to fluctuate between gains and losses before settling in negative territory.

Several key players, including Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Alphabet, weighed heavily on the indices. Chuck Carlson of Horizon Investment Services observed a lack of catalysts to sway market direction, resulting in a cautious trading atmosphere. Investors' anticipation centered around the Federal Reserve's forthcoming policy minutes.

These minutes hold particular significance as they may clarify the central bank's stance on interest rates amid mixed economic signals, including strengthening inflation and weakened consumer sentiment. Despite a slight economic slowdown, the Federal Reserve appears steadfast in maintaining its current interest rates, scrutinizing the broader economic impact of ongoing trade threats.

