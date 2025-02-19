Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Turbulence: A New Era of Trade Disruption

President Donald Trump plans to impose 25% tariffs on auto imports, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals to address perceived unfair trade practices. Similar threats were made during his first term, yet not enacted. The potential impacts could reshape international trade, affecting industries like steel and automotive significantly.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans on Tuesday to introduce a 25% tariff on auto imports, alongside similar duties on semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports. This is part of a broader strategy he claims will rectify unfair trade practices, posing a shake-up for international trade dynamics.

For years, Trump has criticized the existing trade frameworks, pinpointing what he views as disproportionate tariffs faced by U.S. automotive exports abroad, such as the European Union's 10% levy on vehicle imports compared to the U.S.'s 2.5% tariff, except for a significant 25% tariff on imported pickups.

Following previous tariff threats during his term, Trump now underscores the urgency to establish sector-specific duties. Since taking office, he has already imposed various tariffs on imports from China and announced future plans for broader tariffs targeting imported steel, aluminum, and numerous products manufactured abroad.

