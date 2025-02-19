Financial Turmoil: Key Developments in The UK and Beyond

The UK competition authority has unexpectedly approved a $570 million acquisition involving American Express Global Business Travel and CWT, altering an earlier stance under governmental pressure to stimulate the economy.

AstraZeneca faces a class action lawsuit in the U.S., with accusations of misleading shareholders amid Chinese regulatory probes. This legal challenge could impact shareholder confidence.

The UK Treasury stands firm against a proposed compromise by farming groups on inheritance tax reforms, highlighting a contentious policy debate. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is pushing for the eviction of Rene Benko's family from an Innsbruck estate in their effort to recoup financial losses.

