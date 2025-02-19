Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Proposal Threatening GST

The Congress expressed concerns over US President Donald Trump's talk of reciprocal tariffs, which challenges the concept of GST, questioning its implications on national sovereignty. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pushed for GST reform, emphasizing the need for a simple tax structure amid threats to its viability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:10 IST
Congress Criticizes Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Proposal Threatening GST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has voiced significant concerns following US President Donald Trump's proposal for reciprocal tariffs, fearing it endangers the integrity of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, criticized the move, highlighting his party's long-standing call for a simplified GST, or GST 2.0.

Ramesh questioned whether India's leaders would defend national sovereignty against external fiscal pressures, amid allegations of unfair international tax practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025