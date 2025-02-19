Congress Criticizes Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Proposal Threatening GST

The Congress has voiced significant concerns following US President Donald Trump's proposal for reciprocal tariffs, fearing it endangers the integrity of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, criticized the move, highlighting his party's long-standing call for a simplified GST, or GST 2.0.

Ramesh questioned whether India's leaders would defend national sovereignty against external fiscal pressures, amid allegations of unfair international tax practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)