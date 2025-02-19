Congress Criticizes Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Proposal Threatening GST
The Congress expressed concerns over US President Donald Trump's talk of reciprocal tariffs, which challenges the concept of GST, questioning its implications on national sovereignty. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pushed for GST reform, emphasizing the need for a simple tax structure amid threats to its viability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress has voiced significant concerns following US President Donald Trump's proposal for reciprocal tariffs, fearing it endangers the integrity of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, criticized the move, highlighting his party's long-standing call for a simplified GST, or GST 2.0.
Ramesh questioned whether India's leaders would defend national sovereignty against external fiscal pressures, amid allegations of unfair international tax practices.
